TOKYO & EUROPE, Nov 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and Paymentwall announce the activation of JCB cards in the digital media and home entertainment sector.This partnership will simplify the online transactional journey for digital media and home entertainment communities as they make in-app and online purchases from small and medium-sized companies across the world.Globally, throughout 2020 to date, the video game industry sector has seen a 7.4% increase in sales year-on-year and a user increase of 12.7% year-on-year, and it is forecasted that the market will reach an expected annual sales growth of a further 0.9% as we move towards 2025[1].This collaboration is set to expand the virtual media entertainment market even further. Additionally, this partnership will offer cardmembers enhanced fraud protection, speedier transactions, local payment processing and 24/7 in-app help and support functions.Mr. Honor Gunday, CEO of Paymentwall said, "establishing a relationship with JCB has been a key milestone for us as we expand into new regions where we can offer our customers and end-users more advanced payment options. JCB has almost 60 years of insight and understanding when it comes to its cardmembers across countries in Southeast Asia, Japan, China, and Korea. We are happy to be a part of this network."Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd. expresses, "our flexible approach with our partners has enabled us to work alongside Paymentwall to help their mobile entertainment developers and merchants to reach their aspirations too. This collaboration is one that we are particularly excited about as it will support the growing trend and consumption growth of virtual media and home entertainment, which has gained popularity with our cardmembers, especially in recent months. We are both looking forward to unlocking the gateway to Asia for Paymentwall's online retailers, as well as securing card acceptance for our global cardmembers."[1] 'Online Games.' 2020 [Online], https://bit.ly/3mIqbdd, [Accessed 11/08/2020]About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes 34 million merchants in the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/About PaymentwallPaymentwall is a global payments platform. The platform allows millions of people around the world to make payments using not only credit cards but also 150 local payment options, including bank transfers, e-wallets, and prepaid cards. Paymentwall helps over 200,000 merchants, including LG Electronics, Shopify, Bottega Veneta, Kigo, Wargaming, Tencent, and Samsung to expand globally and monetize new markets. Through the offices in San Francisco, London, Berlin, Lisbon, Cairo, Sofia, Kyiv, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Manila, Hanoi, Beijing, Shenzhen, Seoul, Gurgaon, and Bangalore, Paymentwall provides its merchants and their end-users support in over 30 languages. Paymentwall's call centers, risk and fraud prevention divisions, and merchant support teams work 24/7, 365 days a year to assist their customers. For more information, please visit: www.paymentwall.comContactsJCB International/EuropeIndia StonePhone: +44 020 7087 4754Email: istone@jcbeurope.euJCB (Head Office in Japan)Kumiko Kida, Ayaka NakajimaPhone: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jpPaymentwall EuropeYev PetrovPhone: +49 152 2204-4136Email: zhenya@paymentwall.comPaymentwall, Inc. (HQ)Terry ChanPhone: +1 (415) 707-9920Email: terry@paymentwall.comSource: JCBCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.