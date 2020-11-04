The antimicrobial coatings market is poised to grow by USD 682.06 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The report on the antimicrobial coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by concerns regarding nosocomial infections.

The antimicrobial coatings market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for packaged food as one of the prime reasons driving the antimicrobial coatings market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The antimicrobial coatings market covers the following areas:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Sizing

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Forecast

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Powder coatings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Surface modification coatings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Indoor air quality system Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mold remediation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medical Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Textiles and others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

