

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A number of states have already been called in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, but so far there have been no major surprises - meaning it will likely come down to the swing states.



President Donald Trump has been projected to win North and South Dakota, Oklahoma, Arkansas Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Indiana and West Virginia - all states he was expected to win.



Democratic challenger Joe Biden is the winner in Colorado, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut and Washington D.C.



Among the key swing states yet to be determined are Florida, Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania.



