The high throughput screening market is poised to grow by USD 15.03 billion during 2020-2024 decelerating at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.
The report on the high throughput screening market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic disease.
The high throughput screening market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in R&D investments as one of the prime reasons driving the high throughput screening market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The high throughput screening market covers the following areas:
High Throughput Screening Market Sizing
High Throughput Screening Market Forecast
High Throughput Screening Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Academic and research institutes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- CROs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
