Jubilant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Jubilant_Therapeutics_Logo

- The Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 9-12. Jubilant Therapeutics will present virtually on Wednesday, November 11 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Click Here to register and attend.

- The LSX Investival Showcase taking place November 11-16. Jubilant Therapeutics will share a company presentation virtually during this event that would be available on the event portal. Click Here to register and attend.

- The Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference taking place November 17-19. Jubilant Therapeutics will virtually attend this conference and will be available for meetings. Click Here to register and attend.

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically-defined patient populations. The Company's entrepreneurial minded leadership and scientific teams strive for speed and efficiency by employing a business model that leverages the proven and synergistic capabilities of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited's value chain and shared services. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in the U.S. and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members. For more information, please visit www.jubilanttx.com or follow us on Twitter @JubilantTx and LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064788/Jubilant_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

