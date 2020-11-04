Headquartered in New Zealand, ECL is a consultancy company focusing on process automation and functional safety of process systems across multiple industries including oil & gas, power, food & beverage and industrial cybersecurity services.

Founded in 1997 by Guy Heaysman and Greg Chapman in New Plymouth, New Zealand, ECL employs 23 staff members and generated revenues of NZ$ 7.7 million in its fiscal year to end-March 2020.

"This acquisition will complement and diversify our industrial services offering in New Zealand." said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS. "It enables us to provide more high-value, complex and niche services to our customers, enhancing our customer value proposition."

