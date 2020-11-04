DJ Third quarter 2020 results: 'Earnings improve on the back of tight cost control, our flexible multi-product business in Brazil and some economic recovery in Europe'

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Third quarter 2020 results: 'Earnings improve on the back of tight cost control, our flexible multi-product business in Brazil and some economic recovery in Europe' 04-Nov-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Luxembourg, November 4, 2020 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM and NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ending September 30, 2020. Highlights ? Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 2.2x in Q3 2020 compared to 0.6x in Q2 2020 ? Steel shipments of 432 thousand tonnes in Q3 2020, 15% increase compared to steel shipments of 376 thousand tonnes in Q2 2020 ? EBITDA of EUR 65 million in Q3 2020, compared to EUR 49 million in Q2 2020 ? Net income of EUR 24 million in Q3 2020, compared to EUR 21 million in Q2 2020 ? Basic earnings per share of EUR 0.30 in Q3 2020, compared to EUR 0.27 in Q2 2020 ? Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 77 million in Q3 2020, compared to EUR 57 million in Q2 2020 ? Free cash flow before dividend of EUR 55 million in Q3 2020, compared to EUR 34 million in Q2 2020 ? Net financial debt of EUR 111 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to EUR 123 million as of June 30, 2020 Strategic initiatives ? Leadership Journey?(R)2 Phase 3:? The annualized gains reached EUR 13 million in Q3 2020. Aperam realized cumulative annualized gains of EUR 184 million at the end of Q3 2020, compared to the target of EUR 200 million by the end of 2020 ? Leadership Journey?(R) Phase 4: Target of EUR 150 million gains for the period 2021 - 2023 via a combination of cost, growth and mix improvement measures Cash deployment ? Share buy back program: Considering the remaining exceptional COVID related uncertainties, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 2020 share buy back program Prospects ? EBITDA in Q4 2020 is expected to increase versus Q3 2020 ? Net financial debt is expected to decline in Q4 2020 Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "Business took a first step returning towards normalization in Q3 which we utilized as all our plants were fully operational. Our results improved due to a strict cost discipline across all segments, a flexible product mix management in Brazil and with higher volumes in Europe. Still, a challenging competitive environment persists combined with the threat of another COVID related slowdown and continued price pressure in Europe. Although we expect an improvement in Q4 some positive drivers might only prevail for the short term. We have used the crisis to sketch out phase 4 of our Leadership Journey(R)? which will support and accelerate the recovery to a historic normal level." Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS) (in millions of Euros, unless Q3 20 Q2 20 Q3 19 9M 20 9M 19 otherwise stated) Sales 841 818 972 2,708 3,240 Operating income 33 14 43 81 148 Net income attributable to equity 24 21 37 74 119 holders of the parent Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.30 0.27 0.47 0.93 1.46 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.30 0.27 0.47 0.93 1.46 Free cash flow before dividend and 55 34 45 107 141 share buy-back Net Financial Debt (at the end of 111 123 172 111 172 the period) EBITDA 65 49 79 184 255 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 150 130 189 148 184 Steel shipments (000t) 432 376 418 1,246 1,384 Health & Safety results Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 2.2x in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 0.6x in the second quarter of 2020. Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending September 30, 2020 Sales for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 3% to EUR 841 million compared to EUR 818 million for the second quarter of 2020. Steel shipments increased from 376 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2020, to 432 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2020. Volumes in both Europe and Brazil improved from their Q2 lows on the back of the economic recovery. EBITDA increased during the quarter to EUR 65 million from EUR 49 million for the second quarter of 2020 driven by higher volumes, strict cost control and our flexible multi-product business in Brazil. Prices in Europe remained under pressure and amplified by rising raw material costs. This was only partly compensated by the absence of negative inventory valuations. Depreciation and amortization was EUR (32) million for the third quarter of 2020. Aperam had an operating income for the third quarter of 2020 of EUR 33 million compared to an operating income of EUR 14 million for the previous quarter. Financing costs including the FX and derivatives result for the third quarter of 2020 were EUR (4) million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (3) million. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2020 was EUR (5) million. The Company recorded a net income of EUR 24 million for the third quarter of 2020. Cash flows from operations for the third quarter of 2020 were positive at EUR 77 million, with a working capital decrease of EUR 42 million. CAPEX for the third quarter was EUR (22) million. Free cash flow before dividend for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to EUR 55 million. During the third quarter of 2020, the cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 35 million, consisting fully of dividend. Operating segment results analysis Stainless & Electrical Steel (1) (in millions of Euros, unless Q3 20 Q2 20 Q3 19 9M 20 9M 19 otherwise stated) Sales 664 632 771 2,123 2,544 EBITDA 42 43 57 138 188 Depreciation & amortisation (26) (28) (29) (84) (89) Operating income 16 15 28 54 99 Steel shipments (000t) 417 364 401 1,207 1,320 Average steel selling price 1,536 1,678 1,861 1,699 1,863 (EUR/t) (1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 664 million for the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 5% increase compared to sales of EUR 632 million for the second quarter of 2020. Steel shipments during the third quarter were 417 thousand tonnes, an increase of 15% compared to shipments of 364 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Volumes benefitted from the economic recovery in Europe and our flexible multi-product business in Brazil. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment decreased by 8% compared to the previous quarter. The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 42 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to EUR 43 million for the second quarter of 2020. The benefit of higher volumes quarter on quarter and the absence of negative inventory valuation was consumed by pricing pressure in Europe and higher raw material costs. Depreciation and amortisation expense was EUR (26) million for the third quarter of 2020. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 16 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to an operating income of EUR 15 million for the second quarter of 2020. Services & Solutions(1) (in millions of Euros, unless Q3 20 Q2 20 Q3 19 9M 20 9M 19 otherwise stated) Sales 372 310 418 1,132 1,391 EBITDA 10 5 9 24 41 Depreciation & amortisation (3) (4) (2) (10) (8) Operating income 7 1 7 14 33 Steel shipments (000t) 165 132 166 483 562 Average steel selling price 2,184 2,212 2,397 2,248 2,358 (EUR/t) (1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 372 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 20% compared to sales of EUR 310 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, steel shipments were 165 thousand tonnes compared to 132 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. The Services & Solutions segment had lower average steel selling prices during the period compared to the previous period. The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 10 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to EBITDA of EUR 5 million in the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA increased mainly due to a significant 25% increase in volumes quarter on quarter. Depreciation and amortisation was EUR (3) million for the third quarter of 2020. The Services & Solutions segment had an operating income of EUR 7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to an operating income of EUR 1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Alloys & Specialties(1) (in millions of Euros, unless Q3 20 Q2 20 Q3 19 9M 20 9M 19 otherwise stated) Sales 111 142 128 408 437 EBITDA 10 11 12 30 36 Depreciation & amortisation (3) (1) (3) (7) (7) Operating income 7 10 9 23 29 Steel shipments (000t) 7 9 8 24 27 Average steel selling price 16,320 16,038 16,018 16,314 15,796 (EUR/t)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2020 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)