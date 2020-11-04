Interim Report January - September 2020 Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter of 2020

Net sales in the third quarter amounted to SEK 2,297 (2,490) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -3 per cent.

(2,490) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -3 per cent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 140 (127) million and the operating margin was 6.1 (5.1) per cent.

(127) million and the operating margin was (5.1) per cent. EBIT was SEK 89 (70) million. Profit after tax was SEK 58 (40) million.

(70) million. Profit after tax was SEK (40) million. Earnings per share were SEK 0.6 (0.4).

(0.4). Operating cash flow was SEK 269 (118) million. Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 123 (105) per cent.

(118) million. Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to (105) per cent. Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 1.8 (2.6).

The period January-September 2020

Net sales for the full period amounted to SEK 7,102 (7,581) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -2 per cent.

(7,581) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -2 per cent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 403 (398) million and the operating margin was 5.7 (5.2) per cent.

(398) million and the operating margin was (5.2) per cent. EBIT was SEK 236 (224) million. Profit after tax was SEK 141 (127) million.

(224) million. Profit after tax was SEK (127) million. Earnings per share were SEK 1.5 (1.3).

(1.3). Operating cash flow was SEK 442 (280) million.

(280) million. Large parts of the year were marked by the spread of COVID-19 in the Nordic region, which had a negative impact on the company. For a summary of the impact of and on Coor's actions linked to COVID-19, refer to page 3 in the report.

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY Jul - Sep

Jan - Sep

Rolling Full year (SEK m) 2020 2019

2020 2019

12 mth. 2019 Net sales 2,297 2,490

7,102 7,581

9,835 10,313 Organic growth, % -7 5

-7 6

-4 5 Acquired growth, % 2 0

2 3

2 2 FX-effects, % -3 1

-2 1

-1 1 Adjusted EBITA 140 127

403 398

555 549 Adjusted EBITA-margin, % 6.1 5.1

5.7 5.2

5.6 5.3 EBIT 89 70

236 224

310 299 Income for the period 58 40

141 127

183 169 Operating cash flow 269 118

442 280

752 591 Earnings per share, SEK 0.6 0.4

1.5 1.3

1.9 1.8 See page 24 in the report for definitions and calculations of key performance indicators. Items affecting comparability are presented in Note 3.

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 4 November 2020, at 7:30 a.m. CET.

As a leading provider of facility management services, primarily focused on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM), Coor is involved in creating the Nordic region's happiest, healthiest and most prosperous work environments. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. We create value by implementing, leading and streamlining our customers' service operations, thereby enabling our customers to focus on what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, OP Group, "Danish Police, Prison and Probation Service and Public Prosecution Agency", Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor established its operations in 1998 and has been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange since June 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

