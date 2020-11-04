

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported that its net income group share for the third-quarter declined 4.3 percent to 1.77 billion euros from last year.



Excluding specific items, Crédit Agricole Group's underlying net income Group share were 1.93 billion euros up 0.5 percent from the prior year.



Quarterly revenues rose 3.1% to 8.47 billion euros from the previous year.



Crédit Agricole S.A.'s third-quarter net income group share was 977 million euros, down 18.5 percent from last year.



Excluding specific items, the underlying net income Group share was 1.12 billion euros, down 9.1 percent from the prior year, due to the current economic climate and the negative market impact on revenues of the Asset Gathering business line as well as the increased cost of risk related to outstanding loan provisioning.



Underlying net income Group share was down 9.1 percent from the prior year as a result of increased provisioning.



But, quarterly revenues grew 2.4 percent to 5.15 billion euros last year.



