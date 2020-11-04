Wealth Dynamix Completes Eighth Year of Growth and Continues Expansion Despite Global Pandemic Challenges

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Dynamix, a global leader in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, has announced year-end performance results that indicate strong growth during the twelve months to September 30, 2020. Wealth Dynamix has worked with new and existing wealth management clients to deliver the critical capabilities required to support remote working and business continuity. Most notably, clients are benefiting from a true 360-degree client view, actionable and intelligent automation and best practice workflows that eliminate manual tasks and boost productivity, and mobile-ready client and advisor-facing tools that increase usability and access.

Since October 2019, Wealth Dynamix has expanded European operations, opened a new office in Paris to further support private banks, wealth and investment management firms in France and Switzerland, and acquired a number of significant global clients including a major global bank headquartered in Singapore and large European private bank headquartered in France.

In the UK several of the leading wealth managers and private banks including Charles Stanley, Ruffer, Quilter and Rothschild & Co completed major projects to upgrade to the latest version of the Wealth Dynamix CLM solution.

Many Wealth Dynamix clients accelerated digitisation projects throughout the second half of the year, spurred by the requirement to manage client relationships seamlessly from any location, sustain high levels of client interaction via digital channels, increase the speed and agility of onboarding and ensure ongoing compliance. In doing so there has been increased demand to deploy and upgrade to the newest version of the firm's WDX1 solution and to leverage cloud-based services more effectively.

WDX1 is the flagship, multi-award winning digital CLM solution from Wealth Dynamix, designed to support the complex requirements of wealth management companies from a single unified platform. Its capabilities span the entire client lifecycle, including client acquisition, client engagement, digital onboarding, regulatory compliance, relationship management, and ongoing client servicing.

Gary Linieres, CEO and Co-founder at Wealth Dynamix, said: "This has been a year of two halves in which firms focused initially on digitisation to optimise operational efficiency and improve cost-income ratios, then quickly switched focus to ensuring they could continue to serve staff and clients effectively whilst remote working. Technology has never played a more vital role in enabling business continuity and empowering advisors and the success of Wealth Dynamix through this trying period is testament to our many years of wealth management domain expertise and the flexibility of our solutions."

"Moving into 2021," Linieres continues, "wealth managers will need to provide all internal stakeholders with an integrated view of client journeys, so they can make proactive and intelligent recommendations that match client requirements. They will need to build agility into their technology platforms, so they can adapt to change quickly without interrupting service quality. And there will be a permanent shift in the way people do business, requiring fully effective and secure digital communications, while all the time meeting regulatory obligations."