

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) reported that its group net income for nine-month of 2020 declined 33.4% to 667.8 million euros from 1.00 billion euros in the prior year. Earnings per share were 5.54 euros, down from 8.32 euros in the previous year.



Operating profit or EBIT was 902.9 million euros, down 35.3% from the previous year.



Gross written premium for the Group increased by 10.9% to 19.3 billion euros from last year's 17.4 billion euros. Growth would have come in at 12.3% at constant exchange rates.



Net premium earned climbed by 9.6% to 15.8 billion euros from last year.



Hannover Re expects Group net income of more than 800 million euros for the 2020 financial year. The company increased its reserves for Covid-19-related losses in property and casualty reinsurance by 100 million euros to a total amount of 700 million euros as at the end of September.



Hannover Re anticipates an ordinary dividend on the previous year's level of 4.00 euros per share.



For 2021, the company projects group net income to be in the range of 1.15 billion euros to 1.25 billion euros.



