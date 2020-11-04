Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), announces that on 3 November 2020, it purchased 193,119 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Peel Hunt LLP, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 September 2020 (the "Programme"). The shares acquired will be held in treasury.
Date of purchase:
3 November 2020
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
193,119
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
110.530
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
115.300
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
112.433
Following the purchase, the Company will have 181,758,719 ordinary shares of 2p each in issue, of which 4,178,493 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 177,580,226.
The above figure of 177,580,226 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP as part of the Programme.
Name of Issuer
Identity code of the financial instrument
Date
Time
Price (pence)
Quantity bought
Exchange Venue
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
09:46:04
111.303
18,582
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
10:45:52
110.530
16,499
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
12:04:38
112.600
17,500
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
13:03:08
112.600
25,000
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
14:49:11
112.400
15,567
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
14:55:48
115.300
7,778
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
14:57:34
114.900
4,000
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
15:25:33
111.400
30,000
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
205
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
8,183
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
730
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
4,033
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
63
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
51
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
5,918
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
488
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
4
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
1,291
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
1,072
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
1,381
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
2,859
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
1,419
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
2,874
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
4,336
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
4,507
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
2,514
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
7,549
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
421
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
412
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
3,451
LSE
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
GB0006449366
03/11/2020
16:35:15
113.200
4,432
LSE
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Website:
www.anglopacificgroup.com
Berenberg
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Peel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Camarco
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
