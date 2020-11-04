The global hexagonal boron nitride market size is poised to grow by USD 237.86 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

Increasing demands from the electronics and metallurgy industries are one of the key drivers for the hexagonal boron nitride market. One of the main reasons for its increased demand is the property of superior dielectric strength and thermal conductivity when it is used as fillers in polymers that are used in electronics applications. The intrinsic properties of boron nitride, including high oxidation resistance, chemical inertness, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature resistance, will increase the use of boron nitride in metal processing applications. These characteristics of hexagon boron nitride would be one of the main reasons for its growth during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major hexagonal boron nitride market growth came from the thermal coating and lubricants in the automotive industry segment. The increasing demand for automobiles in developing countries is also one of the main reasons for this.

APAC was the largest hexagonal boron nitride market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increase in the consumption of hexagonal boron nitride in growing end-user segments such as coatings, lubricants, mold release agents, and electrical insulation.

The global hexagonal boron nitride market is fragmented. 3M Co., American Elements, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Denka Co. Ltd., HC Starck GmbH, Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Hoganas AB, Kennametal Inc., Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd., and SHOWA DENKO K.K. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this hexagonal boron nitride market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global hexagonal boron nitride market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Use of Hexagon as an Insulator will be a Key Market Trend

Hexagon's high-temperature resistance property is the main reason for this. The notable hardness of the material makes it ideal for manufacturing insulators used in high-temperature furnaces. Additionally, the compound can be hot-pressed to obtain insulators with the desired shape and with properties such as high electrical resistance, low dielectric constant, corrosion resistance, and thermal shock resistance. Therefore this trend is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hexagonal boron nitride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hexagonal boron nitride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hexagonal boron nitride market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hexagonal boron nitride market vendors

