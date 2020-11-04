CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.11.2020;Das Instrument NG4 JP3660900006 NICHIIGAKKAN CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2020

The instrument NG4 JP3660900006 NICHIIGAKKAN CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2020

