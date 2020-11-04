Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Schauen Sie sich das (nicht nur) an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
04.11.20
08:02 Uhr
6,720 Euro
+0,060
+0,90 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8606,90009:04
PR Newswire
04.11.2020 | 08:46
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon's Financial Reporting Schedule and AGM in 2021

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release4 November 2020 at 09:05 hrs

HELSINKI, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Oyj's schedule of the financial reporting in 2021 is the following:

Year 2020 full-year Financial Report, Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors

Thursday 18 February 2021 at about 9:00 a.m.



Year 2021 three-month Interim Report

Thursday 6 May 2021 at about 9:00 a.m.

Year 2021 six-month Half-Yearly Report

Thursday 5 August 2021 at about 9:00 a.m.

Year 2021 nine-month Interim Report

Thursday 28 October 2021 at about 9:00 a.m.

.


.

Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 will be held on Monday, 22 March 2021 starting at 12:00 p.m. The notice to the AGM will be disclosed separately at a later date once the Board of Directors has convened the AGM 2021. A shareholder is entitled to demand a matter for discussion at the AGM, if such matter falls under the competence of a General Meeting according to the Finnish Companies Act. A written request shall be provided to Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors by e-mail at legal@citycon.com or by mail addressed to Citycon Oyj, Legal/AGM, Piispansilta 9 A, FI-02230 Espoo, Finland by 31 January 2021.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-financial-reporting-schedule-and-agm-in-2021,c3230853

CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.