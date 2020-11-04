Citycon's Financial Reporting Schedule and AGM in 2021

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release4 November 2020 at 09:05 hrs

Citycon Oyj's schedule of the financial reporting in 2021 is the following:

Year 2020 full-year Financial Report, Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors Thursday 18 February 2021 at about 9:00 a.m.



Year 2021 three-month Interim Report Thursday 6 May 2021 at about 9:00 a.m. Year 2021 six-month Half-Yearly Report Thursday 5 August 2021 at about 9:00 a.m. Year 2021 nine-month Interim Report Thursday 28 October 2021 at about 9:00 a.m. .

Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 will be held on Monday, 22 March 2021 starting at 12:00 p.m. The notice to the AGM will be disclosed separately at a later date once the Board of Directors has convened the AGM 2021. A shareholder is entitled to demand a matter for discussion at the AGM, if such matter falls under the competence of a General Meeting according to the Finnish Companies Act. A written request shall be provided to Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors by e-mail at legal@citycon.com or by mail addressed to Citycon Oyj, Legal/AGM, Piispansilta 9 A, FI-02230 Espoo, Finland by 31 January 2021.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Laura Jauhiainen

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com



