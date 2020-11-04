

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart (STOB.L) reported six-months loss of £88.1 million or 19.27p per share compared to a loss of £20.9 million or 5.70p per share last year.



Loss from continuing operations widened to £76.5 million or 16.74p per share from the prior year's loss of £12.3 million or 3.37p per share.



Revenue for the period decreased to £53.2 million from £74.8 million generated a year ago.



Warwick Brady, Chief Executive, Stobart Group said, 'COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for the Group. In response, we have taken decisive action to bolster liquidity, reduce cash burn and protect our long-term strategic objectives. These actions should allow us to emerge from this crisis in the best possible position to deliver our focused strategy.'



