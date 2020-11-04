RSNA 2020 -- Sectra highlights enterprise imaging as a subscription for increased flexibility and access to emerging technologies in radiology and beyond

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its virtual booth at the 2020 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting, international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will showcase its complete enterprise imaging offering, which empowers radiologists to accomplish more. This year, Sectra highlights a number of emerging technologies, including AI and enablers for remote reading, as well as the concept of enterprise imaging as a subscription service (Sectra One).

"Radiologists will be able see and discuss how they can gain faster access to the latest innovations to cope with workloads and facilitate a work-life balance. We will also demonstrate how we help meet the needs of healthcare organizations to easily expand their enterprise imaging strategy to ologies beyond radiology," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

Marie Ekström Trägårdh continues: "Increased productivity, access to emerging technologies and scalability are more important than ever in the current situation. Radiology is now facing a huge increase in volumes due to the post-COVID-19 surge. Combined with the industry consolidation taking place among radiology providers, this leads to greater demand to efficiently scale the system as volumes grow."

In early October, Sectra published "The radiologist's handbook for future excellence 2021: Five technologies to amplify success", providing guidance on key technologies within five areas that will enhance radiologists' skills, scope and ability to address future demands, and help them spend their time more wisely. These technology areas-smart display protocols, optimized diagnostic context, streamlined and smart reporting, end-to-end AI assistance, and collaboration-enablers for remote reading and distributed workflows-will be showcased at Sectra's virtual booth at RSNA 2020. Visitors will be able to view demonstrations and see some of the new technology mentioned in the handbook in action.

To experience in Sectra's booth at RSNA 2020:

Attend four webinars with a line-up of speakers from University Hospitals, Stanford University School of Medicine, Penn Medicine, Hartford HealthCare, EuSoMII and Microsoft. Read more and reserve a spot: medical.sectra.com/event/rsna2020-webinars/

School of Medicine, Penn Medicine, Hartford HealthCare, EuSoMII and Microsoft. Read more and reserve a spot: medical.sectra.com/event/rsna2020-webinars/ Explore how Sectra's vendor-neutral platform and marketplace for AI applications can accelerate the clinical use of AI.

Download "The radiologist's handbook for future excellence 2021" and attend the webinar, which presents key findings to ensure you are equipped with the right technology to address future challenges.

Learn more about how to realize true enterprise imaging by expanding the solution from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise with Sectra One-enterprise imaging as a subscription service.

Schedule a demonstration of the latest Sectra solutions and discuss ongoing development projects directly with product managers and executives.

To explore how the solution and latest innovations can help radiologists become more efficient and accomplish more, book an online meeting at medical.sectra.com/rsna.

About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopaedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at medical.sectra.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/rsna-2020---sectra-highlights-enterprise-imaging-as-a-subscription-for-increased-flexibility-and-acc,c3230697

The following files are available for download: