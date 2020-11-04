The global military aircraft battery market size is poised to grow by USD 34.77 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The use of Li-ion batteries is expected to drive the growth of the military aircraft battery market during the forecast period. Li-ion batteries are highly-efficient rechargeable batteries that provide efficient use in portable devices that have less memory effect and high energy density. These batteries are the major source for backup power in the forward electrical equipment bay and the auxiliary power units (APU). In addition to supporting refueling operations and enabling power braking systems, these batteries also support critical electrical power equipment. Factors such as these increase the use of Li-ion batteries which, in turn, will have a positive impact on the military aircraft battery market growth.

Report Highlights:

The major military aircraft battery market growth came from the lithium-based batteries segment, as they don't need to be completely charged and are of low maintenance.

North America was the largest military aircraft battery market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as high investment in procurement, sustainment and modernization, and R&D programs for advanced aircraft.

The global military aircraft battery market is concentrated. Concorde Battery Corp., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Meggitt Plc, Sion Power Corp., TADIRAN BATTERIES Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Total SA. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this military aircraft battery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global military aircraft battery market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we re-evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

The Increasing Demand of MEA will be a Key Market Trend

The changing industry demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is one of the main reasons for this. The designs for MEA will be impacted by innovations in battery designs and further innovations in electric motors. Reducing the weight and size of electromagnetic interference filters will proportionately influence the success of MEA by implementing the wideband gap devices that feature high operating temperature, low losses, and high switching efficiency. These innovations will increase its performance furthermore which will increase the growth of the Military Aircraft Battery Market during the forecast period.

Military Aircraft Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist military aircraft battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the military aircraft battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the military aircraft battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of military aircraft battery market vendors

