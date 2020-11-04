American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How a Self-Directed IRA Alleviates Fears Over the GDP

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Recent GDP numbers have investors worried, and for good reason. With a massive 32.9% annualized decrease in GDP in the second quarter-largely thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic-investors were sent scurrying, as the stock market ended up dropping. In response to this, American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC-released a new blog post detailing how a Self-Directed IRA might help investors alleviate their fears over the GDP.

The central argument: issues like GDP growth (or decreases) tend to be major worries for anyone who holds investments largely in the stock market. But with a Self-Directed IRA, investors can diversify holdings to a broader range of asset classes. That includes everything from real estate to precious metals. With these diversified asset classes available within a retirement account, American IRA argues, investors often separate a retirement strategy from the individual turns of the stock market.

A Self-Directed IRA, the post notes, is not a unique retirement account, but rather a way of administering an IRA with more independence. The retirement benefits included are not a special arrangement-they're what all investors enjoy when they use retirement accounts. However, a Self-Directed IRA allows investors to work more independently with their own account, which means they can use the allowable assets they want, as long as these assets fit within the regulations of retirement accounts that extend to every account.

"People tend to follow the financial news and feel like every swing in the market is what happens to their wallet," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But that's just one specific style of investing. What we say here at American IRA is that investors can be free to pick any style of investing they want. We're not a financial advisory firm, but we do make sure to put out educational materials, so investors know how much power they're capable of having."

That power, according to the latest post at American IRA, can potentially include feeling free from the swings in the stock market.

