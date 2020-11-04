Technavio has been monitoring the ticket market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the ticket market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 4.35% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 37.86 bn.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 4.35% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 37.86 bn. Who are the top players in the market?

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC, are some of the major market participants.

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC, are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver?

The integration of analytics with online ticket platforms is one of the major factors driving the market.

The integration of analytics with online ticket platforms is one of the major factors driving the market. How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute 37% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and TickPick LLC are some of the major market participants. The integration of analytics with online ticket platforms will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this ticket market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Ticket Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ticket Market is segmented as below:

Event Type Sporting Events Movies Concerts Performing Arts

Source Primary Secondary

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Ticket Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ticket market report covers the following areas:

Ticket Market Size

Ticket Market Trends

Ticket Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales as one of the prime reasons driving the ticket market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Ticket Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ticket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ticket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ticket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ticket market vendors

