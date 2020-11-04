Technavio has been monitoring the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.31 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The development of autonomous vehicles is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 5.61% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 5.31 bn.

AKKA Technologies SE, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Service SAS, EDAG Engineering Group AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., IAV GmbH Ingenieurgesellschaft Auto und Verkehr, Larsen Toubro Ltd., Ricardo Plc, and Tech Mahindra Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

The increasing vehicle digitization and electrification is one of the major factors driving the market.

The APAC region will contribute 30% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AKKA Technologies SE, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Service SAS, EDAG Engineering Group AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., IAV GmbH Ingenieurgesellschaft Auto und Verkehr, Larsen Toubro Ltd., Ricardo Plc, and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing vehicle digitization and electrification will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market is segmented as below:

Service Powertrain Complete Vehicle Electrical/electronics Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Size

Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Trends

Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market vendors

