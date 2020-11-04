

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, Italy's services PMI data is due. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1688 against the greenback, 122.66 against the yen, 1.0680 against the franc and 0.9027 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de