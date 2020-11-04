The "Energy Transition and 'Green Agenda' in Russia: Fashion or Hard Reality?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "green agenda" has for years now marched victoriously across the planet, changing the political and economic landscape of the contemporary world ever more radically. The "green wind" has now reached Russia too. There are several aspects at once here.

First of all, this concerns relations with Western Europe where Russia's main energy exports flow. Europe's Green Deal promises serious problems to the Russian supply of hydrocarbons. Carbon tax border adjustments are already looming on the horizon. But export is not the only point.

Demands are heard more and more loudly in Russia that the state should support the development of a low-carbon economy and fit into the general trend: expand subsidisation for renewable energy, encourage energy saving, step up the fight against CO2 emissions.

You will learn from the report answers to the following questions:

What is President Putin's position on climate? What was Russia's goal in joining the Paris Agreement?

Role of the presidential administration informing the "green agenda" Activities of the presidential adviser on climate and the Interdepartmental Working Group on Climate

Position of government regulators Key figures responsible for climate in the Economic Development Ministry, Natural Resources Ministry, Energy Ministry, Industry and Trade Ministry, and other government ministries and agencies System of climate policy-making in Russia

Role of the expert community in promoting economic aspects

Corporate lobbyists for the "green agenda" Manufacturers of equipment for renewable energy and energy saving Companies believing themselves to be manufacturers of green products

Oil and gas corporations and pressure concerning climate: how to organise defence?

A medium-term forecast

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Authorities and the 'Green Agenda'

Vladimir Putin's Attitude towards the Climate Issue

Role of the Administration of the Russian President in Forming the 'Green Agenda'

Operation of the Expert Panel of the Interdepartmental Working Group on Climate

Role of Government Regulators

Influence of the Expert and Research Community on the Position of Authorities

3. Business and the 'Green Agenda'

Renewable Energy in the Russian Version of Energy Transition

Reporting as an Instrument for Promoting the "Green Agenda"

Corporate Lobbyists for the 'Green Agenda'

4. 'Green Agenda' in the Operations of Oil and Gas Companies

Rosneft

Gazprom Neft

Lukoil

Tatneft

Surgutneftegas

Gazprom

Novatek

5. Conclusion

