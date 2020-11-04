Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Grande West bereitet sich auf Auftragsflut vor! Auf den Spuren von BYD und Co.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG6G ISIN: SE0000736415 Ticker-Symbol: C5G 
Frankfurt
04.11.20
08:01 Uhr
4,710 Euro
+0,030
+0,64 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OREXO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OREXO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1654,26012:06
PR Newswire
04.11.2020 | 11:28
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Correction notice of press release - Q3 2020 Interim Report - ZUBSOLV guiding 2020

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) In connection with the publication of the Interim Report for Q3 2020, an updated guiding was shared for the full year 2020. For ZUBSOLV, net sales for Q4 2020 are expected to improve compared to Q3 2020, and net sales for 2020 will decline compared to 2019. Net sales and OPEX guiding are based on the exchange rate as of September 30, 2020. This information replaces corresponding information in the Interim Report published today at 8.00 am CET.

For more information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Tel: +46 18 780 88 00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

Lena Wange, IR and Communications Director

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercialize its lead product ZUBSOLV for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 844,8 million and the number of employees was 127. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.00 am CET on November 4, 2020.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/correction-notice-of-press-release---q3-2020-interim-report---zubsolv--guiding-2020,c3231105

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3231105/1330416.pdf

Correction notice of press release '" Q3 2020 Interim Report '" ZUBSOLV guiding 2020

OREXO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.