Mittwoch, 04.11.2020
Grande West bereitet sich auf Auftragsflut vor! Auf den Spuren von BYD und Co.
WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Tradegate
04.11.20
09:37 Uhr
153,00 Euro
-0,14
-0,09 %
04.11.2020 | 11:34
Honeywell International Inc. - 3rd Quarter Results

Honeywell International Inc. - 3rd Quarter Results

London, November 4

HONEYWELL SUBMITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., November 4, 2020 -- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON, LSE: HON) ("Honeywell") has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at http://investor.honeywell.com/SEC-Filings.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

MediaInvestor Relations
Nina KraussMark Bendza
(704) 627-6035(704) 627-6200
nina.krauss@honeywell.commark.bendza@honeywell.com
