Entersekt, a leader in device identity and authentication, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Huss to its board of directors.

In the twenty years he has been active in financial services and payments, Huss has built a strong reputation for organizational acuity combined with strategic vision, reorienting organizations and steering them to success.

He served most recently as the Ingenico Group chief executive officer, a global leader in seamless payments. He is credited with reinvigorating the Paris-headquartered business in the two years he led it, as well as concluding the merger with Wordline in October 2020, which has formed the fourth-largest payment services provider in the world and Europe's biggest.

Prior to Ingenico, Huss headed Visa Europe, during which time it was bought by Visa Inc., to which executive committee he was subsequently appointed.

"The board and I are delighted to have Nicolas join us," said Schalk Nolte, chief executive officer of Entersekt. "His record of building successful, future-fit businesses puts us in great stead to learn as a leadership team and grow as a company. I have no doubt that his contribution at board level will help drive our expansion internationally."

Huss added: "This is an exciting time in the financial services space. COVID-19 is changing how consumers bank and shop, and there's real potential for vendors offering a proven alternative to business as usual. Entersekt's focus on state-of-the-art security matched with excellent digital user experiences fits the bill. I'm excited to join its stellar board to help build value for shareholders and customers alike."

In addition to Entersekt, Huss sits on the board of Amadeus IT Group, a major Spanish software provider to the travel industry. He also chairs its audit committee.

Entersekt is a leading provider of strong device identity and customer authentication software. Financial institutions and other large enterprises in countries across the globe rely on its multi-patented technology to communicate with their clients securely, protect them from fraud, and serve them convenient new experiences irrespective of the channel or device in use. They have repeatedly credited the Entersekt Secure Platform with helping to drive adoption, deepen engagement, and open opportunities for growth, all while meeting their compliance obligations with confidence.

