

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT):



-Earnings: -$79 million in Q2 vs. $288 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.28 in Q2 vs. $1.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17 million or $0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.02 per share -Revenue: $0.93 billion in Q2 vs. $2.40 billion in the same period last year.



