

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate remained unchanged in October, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 7.3 percent in October, same as seen in September. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed rose to 180,500 persons in October from 180,400 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, decreased to 19.0 percent in October from 19.8 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

