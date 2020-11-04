uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in November

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Nov. 04, 2020, chief executive officer, Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research & development, and Maria Cantor, chief communications officer, with Chiara Russo, associate director of investor relations and communications, will participate in the following upcoming conferences in November:



Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 9 - 12, 2020



- A fireside chat including Matt Kapusta and Dr. Dolmetsch with research analyst Martin Auster will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:15 - 4:55 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



- Members of uniQure's management team also will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Barclay's Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit, November 16, 2020



- A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta and research analyst Gena Wang will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2:30 - 2:55 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



- Members of uniQure's management team also will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference,November 16 - 18, 2020



- A fireside chat with Dr. Dolmetsch and research analyst Paul Matteis will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 8:00 - 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



- Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

