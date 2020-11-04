Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Grande West bereitet sich auf Auftragsflut vor! Auf den Spuren von BYD und Co.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XDTV ISIN: NL0010696654 Ticker-Symbol: UQ1 
Tradegate
03.11.20
17:38 Uhr
34,500 Euro
-0,600
-1,71 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIQURE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIQURE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,67034,47013:28
33,54034,25013:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2020 | 13:17
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in November

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Nov. 04, 2020, chief executive officer, Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research & development, and Maria Cantor, chief communications officer, with Chiara Russo, associate director of investor relations and communications, will participate in the following upcoming conferences in November:

  • Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 9 - 12, 2020

    - A fireside chat including Matt Kapusta and Dr. Dolmetsch with research analyst Martin Auster will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:15 - 4:55 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

    - Members of uniQure's management team also will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
  • Barclay's Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit, November 16, 2020

    - A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta and research analyst Gena Wang will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2:30 - 2:55 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

    - Members of uniQure's management team also will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference,November 16 - 18, 2020

    - A fireside chat with Dr. Dolmetsch and research analyst Paul Matteis will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 8:00 - 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

    - Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. CantorChiara RussoTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com)c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com)t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)

UNIQURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.