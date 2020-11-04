Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 234.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 235.26p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 227.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 228.34p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---