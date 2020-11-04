Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 03-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 303.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 304.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 303.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 304.75p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---