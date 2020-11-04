

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic candidate Joe Biden is showing a lead over President Donald Trump in electoral votes (224-213) as the U.S. presidential battle comes down to a handful of battleground states.



Trump claimed victory and demanded that the counting be halted even as millions of ballots, mostly that were cast in postal voting, remain to be counted.



Trump has vowed to move Supreme Court alleging fraud in counting, and that the Joe Biden camp is trying to 'steal the election.'



On the other hand, Biden told his supporters that the election is not over until every ballot is counted, and that he is 'on track to win.'



Its too early to declare any of the candidates clear winner with vote counting still underway in key battleground states where both Biden and Trump are neck and neck.



Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Maine, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the nine states that have not yet been called, whose electoral votes will prove decisive.



Wednesday, Germany's defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer described the situation in the United States as explosive, expressing concern the country could descend into a constitutional crisis.



Trump won more popular votes than what the pollsters predicted. It was Trump's win in Florida that made things difficult for Biden.



Democrats lead By 180-171 seats in House against Republicans, while they are trailing by 1 seat (46-47) in the 100-member Senate, according to the latest reports.



