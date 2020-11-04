Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, November 4
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
4 November 2020
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that as at 31 October 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:
Name of Security % of gross assets
CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL IN 0.678
KEPPEL PACIFIC OAK US REI 0.235
Total 0.913
Contact for queries:
Name: Smita Amin,
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347