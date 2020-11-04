Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

4 November 2020

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that as at 31 October 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security % of gross assets

CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL IN 0.678

KEPPEL PACIFIC OAK US REI 0.235

Total 0.913

Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin,

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836347