Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

4 November 2020

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of October 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC repurchased 313,973 ordinary shares into Treasury. No shares were repurchased for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 31 October 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 290,029,480 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 1,025,473 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 289,004,007.

The above figure (289,004,007) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347