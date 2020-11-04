BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES

We are expecting a major shift in day-to-day operations for Bioasis going into the second half of FY21 (year ending February) as it transitions to developing a pathway to the clinic for xB3-001 and the advancement of its preclinical programs. Progress on the business front has been encouraging over the first half, with the signing of the licensing agreement with Chiesi Group in June. This will offset some of Bioasis-s costs, but we expect more partnering activity and other fund-raising to bridge that gap.

