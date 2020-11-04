

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday trading might be influenced by the outcome of the presidential election. The investors are analyzing whether a conclusive outcome is there in a tough fight.



Private sector employment, the U.S. trade deficit, and service sector activity might also attract attention.



As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 100.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 40.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up324.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished positive on Tuesday. The Dow spiked 554.98 points or 2.1 percent to 27,480.03, the Nasdaq surged up 202.96 points or 1.9 percent to 11,160.57 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.92 points or 1.8 percent to 3,369.16.



On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services report will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $63.9 billion, while in the prior month, the deficit was $67.1 billion.



The U.S. Treasury Refunding announcement is scheduled at 8.30 am ET.



The US Services Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for November will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. The consensus for Composite Index is 55.0, while it was 54.3 in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report is scheduled at 9.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were up 4.3 million barrels and the Gasoline Inventories were down 0.9 million barrels.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 6.37 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,277.44.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.21 percent at 24,886.14 after a choppy session.



Japanese shares rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 399.75 points, or 1.72 percent, to 23,695.23, while the broader Topix index closed 1.20 percent higher at 1,627.25.



Australian markets ended on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished marginally lower at 6,062.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended with a positive bias at 6,265.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 159.54 points or 3.37 percent. The German DAX is adding 79.42 points or 0.64 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 34.82 points or 0.59 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 162.91 points or 1.63 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.49 percent.



