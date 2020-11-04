IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that two of its executive leaders will present virtually at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at approximately 2:05 p.m. EST.

The executive leaders include:

Lance Uggla, chairman and CEO

Jonathan Gear, executive vice president and chief financial officer

A live webcast and replay of the IHS Markit presentation will be available and can be accessed at https://investor.ihsmarkit.com for 90 days following the event.

