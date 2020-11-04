Don't Ignore This Tech Stock
If you think BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is no longer relevant to tech stock investors because the company lost the mobile phone game to the "iPhone," think again.
While BlackBerry doesn't make smartphones anymore, its other businesses have been picking up momentum. And given what the company has been working on, BB stock could.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
If you think BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is no longer relevant to tech stock investors because the company lost the mobile phone game to the "iPhone," think again.
While BlackBerry doesn't make smartphones anymore, its other businesses have been picking up momentum. And given what the company has been working on, BB stock could.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
BLACKBERRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de