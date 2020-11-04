Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Files Project Varin Patent - New Class of Nano Cannabinoid Delivery With Wide-Ranging Cost and Efficacy Implications

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing unique infusion technologies and products, today announces the filing of a new patent application resulting from its Project Varin research program. The application addresses new methods for the creation of highly bioavailable and ultra-fast acting cannabinoids for use in beverages, food, topical, and other applications. The non-provisional application expands on the developments and technologies outlined in the provisional applications that were filed on November 4, 2019.

The Company believes this technology is revolutionary, holding the potential to rewrite the efficacy and cost equations in the cannabis industry. Additionally, the technology will allow for significantly faster onset of active cannabinoids ingredients, which are expected to be experienced in minutes, versus oftentimes in hours for current generations of cannabinoid infusion technologies.

"We believe what we have created is highly significant to the cannabis industry, especially as nationwide cannabis legalization looms on the horizon," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "This new cannabinoid delivery system is designed to allow beverage, food, and cosmetic product formulators to use significantly less cannabinoids in products while achieving similar or meaningfully greater efficacy. Our patent filing covers not only the new processes developed to create the new forms of cannabinoids but also the nanoparticles and nanofibers using the outlined processes and ingredients. We are especially proud of the fact we have been able to use food-grade ingredients in many of the formulations allowing consumer product companies to produce the clean labels consumers are increasingly desiring."

The Company launched Project Varin last year to develop innovative infusion and delivery technologies for rare cannabinoids, such as cannabinol (CBN) and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V). The Company's researchers quickly developed infusion technologies to reduce the infusion and delivery costs of these exotic cannabinoids, which are often in excess of $50,000 per kilo. As a result, Company now estimates a fivefold increase in THC psychoactive effect when its Project Varin technology is utilized. The Company believes this will allow product formulators to significantly reduce costs and/or to produce products with significantly improved psychoactive effect utilizing similar dosage levels.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We have designed these technologies with food and beverage formulation in mind. While the legacy technologies rely on harsh chemical solvents for initial processing and surfactants to maintain stability, we have been able to utilize food-grade ingredients in our Project Varin technologies. We believe the use of food-grade inputs, along with the superior bioavailability and meaningful reductions in onset times make these new technologies unique to the marketplace. We plan to expand our Project Varin program going forward with a new laboratory program already being kicked off this week, to produce additional samples, which will be formulated into new products. We also plan additional non-provisional patent filings as Project Varin technologies move out of the laboratory and into product formulation stages."

About Provisional Patent Filings

Under United States patent regulation, a provisional utility is an authorized document filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, that establishes an early submitting date, however doesn't mature into an issued patent except the applicant records data an everyday non-provisional patent utility inside one 12 months. The filing being announced today is not a provisional patent application.

Psychoactive Cannabis and Federal Law

Psychoactive Cannabis containing greater than 0.3% THC is a Schedule 1 managed substance and is against the law underneath federal regulation, particularly the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811). Even in states which have legalized the use of psychoactive hashish for medical and/or leisure use, its sale and use stay violations of federal regulation. The illegality of psychoactive hashish underneath federal regulation preempts state legal guidelines that legalize its use. Strict enforcement of federal regulation concerning psychoactive hashish would materially impression our enterprise.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

