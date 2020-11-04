The mobile biometrics market is expected to grow by USD 15.63 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005224/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing demand for m-commerce is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the need to comply with stringent regulations and standards will hamper market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/mobile-biometrics-market-industry-analysis
Mobile Biometrics Market: Technology Landscape
Fingerprint sensors are set to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from smartphone manufacturers. Governments across the world are implementing fingerprint technology to track the information of their citizens, which is one of the prime factors driving the growth of fingerprint technology. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in face recognition, voice recognition, and other segments.
Mobile Biometrics Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest mobile biometrics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing penetration of smartphones and the growing popularity of mobile banking and mobile commerce will significantly drive mobile biometrics market growth in this region over the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for mobile biometrics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be fasterthan the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered:
- Egis Technology Inc.
- Fingerprint Cards AB
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- M2SYS Technology
- NEC Corp.
- Precise Biometrics AB
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.
- Synaptics Inc.
- Thales Group
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Access control Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobile payment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Authentication Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Fingerprint recognition Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Face recognition Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Voice recognition Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Egis Technology Inc.
- Fingerprint Cards AB
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- M2SYS Technology
- NEC Corp.
- Precise Biometrics AB
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.
- Synaptics Inc.
- Thales Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005224/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/