The mobile biometrics market is expected to grow by USD 15.63 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for m-commerce is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the need to comply with stringent regulations and standards will hamper market growth.

Mobile Biometrics Market: Technology Landscape

Fingerprint sensors are set to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from smartphone manufacturers. Governments across the world are implementing fingerprint technology to track the information of their citizens, which is one of the prime factors driving the growth of fingerprint technology. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in face recognition, voice recognition, and other segments.

Mobile Biometrics Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest mobile biometrics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing penetration of smartphones and the growing popularity of mobile banking and mobile commerce will significantly drive mobile biometrics market growth in this region over the forecast period. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for mobile biometrics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be fasterthan the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America.

Companies Covered:

Egis Technology Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

M2SYS Technology

NEC Corp.

Precise Biometrics AB

Qualcomm Inc.

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Synaptics Inc.

Thales Group

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

