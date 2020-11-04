

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cameco (CCJ, CCO.TO) reported that its third-quarter net loss attributable to equity holders widened to C$61 million or C$0.15 per share from C$13 million or C$0.03 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted loss per share widened to C$0.20 from C$0.01 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of C$0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The latest-quarter results were impacted by ongoing purchase activity and additional care and maintenance costs of C$18 million resulting from the proactive decision to suspend production at the Cigar Lake mine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Revenue for the quarter grew to C$379 million from C$303 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of C$392.85 million.



For 2020, an annual dividend of $0.08 per common share has been declared, payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.



