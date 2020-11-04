Anzeige
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
30.10.20
16:53 Uhr
0,274 Euro
+0,002
+0,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2700,28516:04
0,2740,27916:04
04.11.2020 | 14:28
Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, November 4

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Capita plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameMarathon Asset Management LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameSee attached breakdown
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:02 November 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):03 November 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.1905.191,668,973,568
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		N/AN/AN/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares
ISIN: GB00B23K0M20		86,576,8905.19
SUBTOTAL 8. A86,576,8905.19
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiiiX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

Breakdown of shares controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP:

CustodianNominal
Bank of America Merrill Lynch842,624
Bank of New York Mellon20,021,395
BNP Paribas42,249
Brown Brothers Harriman7,833,313
JP Morgan Chase2,959,991
Northern Trust36,249,749
State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston29,045,667
Total96,994,988

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP. The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in the issuer controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP but the firm only has authority to vote in connection with 86,576,890 shares.

Place of completionLondon, UK
Date of completion03 November 2020
