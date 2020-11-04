Cannabis Suisse Corp. announces development of TerpX3 - next in line for its new Swiss4Life CBD Brand

TerpX3 Created for Anti-Inflammatory and Pain Relief plus Anti-Stress

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), a fully licensed Swiss cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils, announces the following products from its Swiss4Life CBD product line created for the upcoming launch on Shopify.

This news follows a recent announcement on Swiss4Life TerpX2 and its upcoming launch; the first CBD tincture product in Cannabis Suisse Corp. Shopify online store.

The expansion into online sales of CBD products gives the company, headquartered in Switzerland, wider access and inroads into the US markets and the legal environment for CBD products.

The new Swiss4Life brand concept is based on the Company's mission to improve the quality of life of its customers by providing them with high-grade CBD products.

Swiss4Life TerpX3 will be one fluid ounce (30ml). It will be CBD tincture with 1000mg CBD concentrations per bottle and 33.33 mg CBD per serving. All of the oil products will include graduated droppers for accurate dosing so consumers will have the ability to choose the dosage that best suits them personally.

Swiss4Life TerpX3 will contain 0% THC, which means it will effectively perform therapeutic functions without causing adverse reactions. High quality hemp seed oil will be the carrier in the new product saving all the important nutrients, including protein, vitamins, fatty acids and minerals. Omega 3-6-9 is a complex of the most important unsaturated fatty acids for human health.

Swiss4Life TerpX3 will provide Anti-Inflammatory and Pain Relief effects that one of the main CBD properties. However, being specially formulated it may provide Anti-Stress effect as well. The product owes its properties to the terpenes it contains, each of which has its own therapeutic efficacy. These terpenes complement other cannabinoids and interact with each other to enhance the positive effect.

Except Limonene, Linalool, included in Swiss4Life TerpX3 composition makes the immune system more resistant to the damaging effects of stress, has a number of sedatives, antimicrobial, anesthetic and antiepileptic properties.

Humulene combined with phytocannabinoids and other terpenes can kill cancer cells, it has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties (especially active against Staphylococcus aureus bacteria).

Swiss4Life Broad Spectrum Oil will be made of USA hemp only and will contain no THC, GMO or Gluten. All the products will be manufactured by an FDA Registered Entity, Silver Shadow Ventures, LLC and will be tested by an independent third-party laboratory.

Swiss4Life products have not been evaluated by the FDA and will not be designated for medical use.

ABOUT SILVER SHADOW VENTURES, LLC

Silver Shadow Ventures, LLC is an FDA Registered Entity, a Utah Registered Processor and Manufacturer, a Utah Department of Agriculture Approved Food Facility, an HIA Member, an NCIA Member. The Company has been manufacturing CBD Specific products since March 2015 under their DBA cbdoilmanufacturer.com and CosPro Labs. They are insured specifically for manufacturing Hemp and CBD Product Liability Insurance. Using a wide range of chemical analysis techniques, Silver Shadow Ventures provide QC testing of raw materials and random finished products. The Company has strict SOP (Standard Operating procedures) and makes formulations same every time. Silver Shadow Ventures' experts perform cGMP batch release testing procedures that are to ensure the products are the highest quality of CBD products before sale, supply or export and to help make sure they are regulatory compliant under CFR21. Silver Shadow Ventures' state-of-the-art analytical facilities support testing to ensure products meet specifications within the marketing authorization (MA).

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a fully licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company in Switzerland, for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils. The Company's facilities for producing cannabis are based in Dietikon, Switzerland, and contain the art surveillance equipment to enable an around the clock webcast. Cannabis Suisse grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. The Company's products are laboratory tested to ensure the end-users have access to a standardized, safe, and consistent product. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked MoldStandard is a quantitative microbiology method for analyzing yeast and mold counts in harvested cannabis plants. Cannabis Suisse proprietary trademarked CannaMec is a method for quantifying and removing residual solvents during packaging and storage of CBD products. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribiss4Lifeution network of Swiss retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Alpine Cannabis.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

CONTACT:

Alain Parrik

Cannabis Suisse Corp.

+41445865314

alain.parrik@cannabissuisse.biz

SOURCE: Cannabis Suisse Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614426/Cannabis-Suisse-Corp-announces-development-of-TerpX3-next-in-line-for-its-new-Swiss4Life-CBD-Brand