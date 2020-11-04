Travel Insurance Market Size to Reach USD 39.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 17.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Travel Insurance Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Insurance category. The report contains segmentation By Insurance Cover (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long-Stay Travel Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), and End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027.

The global travel insurance market size was valued at USD 19.2 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 39.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The major factor driving the growth of the travel insurance market size is increased tourism due to the rise in disposable income, easy online travel bookings, package holidays, comprehensive holiday coverage, and others.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the travel insurance market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as suppliers' bargaining power, competitive intensity of competitors, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and buyers' bargaining power on the travel insurance market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Travel Insurance Market:

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET SIZE

Increased tourism has resulted in many incidents, such as cancellations of flights, loss of baggage & essential documents, and medical emergencies. To mitigate these risks, consumers are opting for travel insurance, which in turn is driving the travel insurance market size.

The growing globalization has reinforced the travel industry. This, in turn, is expected to be the key driver for the growth of the travel insurance market size. The aging population buys the most travel insurance, especially foreign vacations, which boosts the travel insurance industry's revenue.

The growth of the travel insurance market size is driven by convenient options for travel insurance purchases through online comparison-shopping websites such as direct airline sites and online travel agencies (OTAs), and others.

With the support of technologies such as geo-location, application program interface (API), artificial intelligence ( AI), data analytics, and global positioning system ( GPS), among others, insurers are expected to improve existing travel insurance distribution networks. As a result, these trends are expected to generate prospects for the travel insurance industry in the coming years.

View Report Details Before Purchasing

TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Europe is expected to hold the largest travel insurance market share during the forecast period. In order to reduce the risk associated with the rise in tourist traffic, higher incidences of baggage loss, essential documents, medical emergencies and natural disasters, more travelers are purchasing travel insurance in the European region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Due to the rise in the number of senior citizens traveling and an increase in business travel spending, As travel has become an accepted feature of academic, business and personal life in the modern world, the travel industry is growing.

Inquire for Regional Report:

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global travel insurance market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global travel insurance market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global travel insurance market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Insurance Cover

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

By End User

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players

Allianz Group

American International Group Inc.

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A

AXA

Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel Insured International

TravelSafe Insurance

USI Insurance Services

Zurich Insurance Co. Limited

