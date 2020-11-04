

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.



ADP said private sector employment rose by 365,000 jobs in October after spiking by an upwardly revised 753,000 jobs in September.



Economists had expected private sector employment to surge by 650,000 jobs compared to the jump of 749,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'The labor market continues to add jobs, yet at a slower pace,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and cohead of the ADP Research Institute. 'Although the pace is slower, we've seen employment gains across all industries and sizes.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de