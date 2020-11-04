Prescription Hope Brings New Jobs to Stuart, Florida

Since relocating to Florida a year ago, Prescription Hope has hired more than 60 new employees and continues to grow

STUART, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Prescription Hope is proud to bring new jobs to its local community in Stuart, Florida, as it continues to expand rapidly. Over the past year, since relocating from Ohio to Florida, the company has hired more than 60 new employees and continues to expand and search for suitable new hires.

Prescription Hope was founded in 2006 to make medication affordable and to streamline the process for individuals who would qualify for patient assistance programs and remove the burden of managing the difficult processes involved. Through the company's work, patients are able to live more free and fulfilling lives without worrying about going without medication or overwhelming medical bills.

There is a growing need to continue to expand Prescription Hope, as the demand for medication assistance is needed, says Douglas Pierce, the president, founder, and CEO of Prescription Hope.

The company continues to grow and seek new hires.

"The number one need right now is employees for our customer service call center," notes Douglas Pierce.

"The demand for medication will always be there and is even more needed now with many Americans being unsure of if they are going to be able to afford everyday life, let alone their expensive medications."

To learn more and to view current job postings, visit https://prescriptionhope.com/.

