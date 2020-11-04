

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Wednesday, Statistics Canada will release Canada trade data for September. Ahead of the data, the loonie showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback and the euro, it held steady against the yen. Against the aussie, it dropped.



The loonie was worth 79.35 against the yen, 0.9403 against the aussie, 1.5408 against the euro and 1.3143 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



