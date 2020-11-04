Unipart Group acquires Comms Design Ltd

- Harrogate-based Comms Design Ltd designs and manufactures electronic products primarily for rail industry

- It will join a growing portfolio of digital businesses, products and services in the Unipart Group

- The acquisition will enable both companies to develop in the UK and overseas

OXFORD, England, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart today announces it has acquired 100% of the share capital of Comms Design Ltd.

Comms Design Ltd is based in Harrogate, Yorkshire and is a high-tech design and manufacturing company specialising in electronic products primarily for the rail industry.

Comms Design Ltd perfectly complements the Unipart Rail product and service portfolio and will strengthen its growing reputation for innovation and service. As a result of the acquisition both businesses will be able to access new markets and continue to develop and expand product ranges in the UK and overseas.

Paul Clark will remain as Managing Director reporting to David McGorman, Managing Director, Technology Companies, Unipart Technology Group.

According to Paul Clark, the cultural fit between the two companies was an important factor in the acquisition.

"It was extremely important that we found a parent company with the same passion for the market and industry that is an important part of the Comms Design culture and brand," said Paul Clark.

"Unipart Rail, the rail division of Unipart Group, has a very strong reputation for service and quality amongst rail companies in the UK and internationally. The new relationship as part of Unipart Group provides Comms Design with access to a wide range of skills and opportunities within the rail industry and beyond."

Unipart Chairman and Group Chief Executive John Neill said the acquisition of Comms Design Ltd is a welcome new addition to Unipart's portfolio of innovative, entrepreneurial, digital investments.

"We are all delighted to welcome Comms Design Ltd into our growing portfolio of digital businesses, products and capabilities. It is another important step in continuing Unipart's digital transformation," said John Neill.

"Unipart has a strong track record of developing small, entrepreneurial companies by providing the help and support to enable them to grow without the constraining corporate procedures of many large organisations that can be seen as stifling, particularly to digital companies.

"The acquisition of Comms Design Ltd provides us with impressive technical skills, products and services for the rail industry which complement our Unipart Rail offering from our other businesses such as Park Signalling and Instrumentel. We expect Comms Design Ltd to play a strong role in meeting the needs of current and future customers as an increasing number of companies accelerate their plans to implement digital products and solutions."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326802/Unipart_Comms_Design_DTU_Class_37.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294985/Unipart_Group_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Alistair Drummond

alistair.drummond@unipart.com

tel: +44 (0)1865 383068