Corporate Universe Acquires Medicevo Corporation, with Exclusive License for Graphene Face Masks

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC PINK:COUV) is pleased to announce a 51% acquisition of medical supply company, Medicevo Corporation. Medicevo owns the exclusive right to distribute state-of-the-art graphene face masks, in North America. The masks are made using a patented production process that enables the mass production and commercialization of the product at an affordable price. These graphene masks are currently being produced and widely distributed across several countries. Medicevo will sell the masks directly to consumers at www.medicevo.com and through distributors throughout the United States and Canada.

Isaac H. Sutton, Corporate Universe CEO commented, "These masks are reusable, comfortable to wear, and provide a higher Bacterial Filtration Efficiency then N95 Masks. In a June 2019 article "There are 6 Strongest Materials on Earth That Are Harder Than Diamonds", Forbes magazine describes graphene "In proportion to its thickness, it is the strongest material known, is an extraordinary conductor of both heat and electricity, and is nearly 100% transparent to light." "Research has shown that sharp-edges of the graphene on the surface may be helpful in killing the bacteria, along with the fact that graphene is water-repelling, which may prevent the bacteria from having access to moisture, which is needed to reproduce, which was stated in the Sept 15 article, "Study: Graphene Masks Kill Bacteria and Some CoronaVirus. The article notes the main drawback with existing graphene masks are the need to dispose after every use, Medicevo masks can be worn for up to 15 days."

Mr. Sutton, further stated, "Corporate Universe will be acquiring several companies in medical supply and biotech industries that focus on disruptive technology and advanced potential benefits. Medicevo's graphene masks are available to consumers nationwide and use state-of-the-art production methods. The graphene mask not only stops germs but kills them on contact, making the mask unique and reusable. Medicevo is working on a public relations campaign that will educate the public on The Graphene Advantage. Corporate Universe is excited to bring this unique technology to the USA at a time when face masks are highly recommended by the CDC as the best protection in slowing the spread of the virus. Corporate Universe is looking forward to Medicevo's success and encourages all shareholders to visit Medicevo's web site and take advantage of their offer to be safe."

Additionally, the company is pleased to announce that all filings and required disclosures have been filed with OTC Markets and the company is classified as "CURRENT". Corporate Universe strives to provide transparency to the investment community.

*https://www.forbes.com/sites/startswithabang/2019/06/18/there-are-6-strongest-materials-on-earth-that-are-harder-than-diamonds/'sh=6ea6e1303412

