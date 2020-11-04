IFFE FUTURA, is an industrial and services group listed in the BME GROWTH segment of BME (Spanish Stock Exchanges Market), since 2019.

LDA CAPITAL, is a global investment group focused on providing bespoke financing solutions to emerging growth companies in the middle market.

IFFE FUTURA (MAD:IFF), an industrial and services group based in Oleiros (Galicia, Spain) and listed on BME GROWTH (before the Alternative Equity Market), has signed a 20 million euros equity commitment with the global alternative investment firm LDA Capital.

The Group's balance sheet reached 45.7 million euros in the first half of 2020, mainly after the capital increase carried out in January of the same year, and the positive results of 0.5 million euros accumulated as of June 30, 2020.

David Carro, president and CEO of the group stated: "The support of LDA Capital with the 20 million euros equity commitment represents the endorsement of the strategic plan of our group and provides fundamental support for the future

Warren Baker, Managing Partner of LDA Capital, commented, "we are pleased with IFFE FUTURA's trust in LDA Capital as a partner offering flexible financing solutions to support the Company's growth during this volatile and uncertain business environment.

About IFFE FUTURA

IFFE FUTURA is the parent company of an industrial and services group whose strategic vision consists of forming an innovation ecosystem that educates talent, trains it by valuing third-party projects, and incubates them in the form of its own or participated projects that accelerates until its exit or its conformation as an autonomous business area of the group.

About LDA CAPITAL

LDA Capital is a global investment group with expertise in complex, cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 200 transactions in both the public and private markets across 42 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$10 billion.

www.iffefutura.es

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005394/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA:

IFFE Futura, s.a.

DAVID CARRO ANA ROZAS

+34 881.89.60.49 inversores@iffefutura.es